Flora's Walk fundraiser calls for perinatal mental health strategy

Mental illness among new and expectant mothers has worsened during the pandemic, and a first-of-its kind national fundraiser aims to stop the stigma and offer more support.

The national walkathon is scheduled this week in memory of a Toronto mother who died by suicide earlier this year after dealing with undiagnosed, and rare, postpartum psychosis. It's been named Flora's Walk for 44-year-old single mother Flora Babakhani, who took her own life two months after giving birth to her daughter following years of fertility treatments.

