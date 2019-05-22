Stabbing on Flora Avenue city's 16th homicide of the year

A man died after a stabbing in the North End on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responded to a report of an injured man on Flora Avenue near Andrews Street around 9:50 p.m.

Jessie Robert David Chatterson, 36, was rushed in critical condition to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or what might have led to the homicide.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or contact Crime Stoppers.

This is the 16th homicide of the year, the Winnipeg Police Service said. Last year, the city recorded 22 homicides in total, and didn't reach the 16th homicide until Sept. 24, 2018.