Winnipeg police identify woman, 27, fatally shot on Flora Avenue
Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, died after she and a man were shot on Flora Avenue early Wednesday morning.
Danielle Dawn Cote died after she and another person were shot on Flora Avenue near Salter Street on Wednesday
Winnipeg police have identified a woman who was shot and killed early Canada Day morning.
Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, died after she and a male were shot while walking on Flora Avenue just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.
The male made it to a nearby convenience store where police were called. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Cote was found dead on the road near the intersection of Flora and Salter Street.
The homicide unit is investigating and asks anyone with information to contact police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
