Woman dead after early morning shooting on Flora Avenue

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Winnipeg's north end.

Police say the man and the woman were walking on Flora Avenue, near Salter Street, at about 3:15 a.m. when they were shot.

Despite sustaining a serious injury, the man was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store where police were contacted.

When they arrived, officers found the woman dead on the roadway.

Police had taped off the intersection as they continued to investigate Wednesday morning. (Travis Golby/CBC )

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to contact the homicide unit of the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

More from CBC Manitoba: