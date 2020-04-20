2 taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition, after big fight near Niji Makhwa School

A fight involving several people on Flora Avenue sent two people to hospital, one in critical condition, early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Flora and Salter Street, near Niji Makhwa School, just after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, "a large crowd dispersed" and officers found several people had been injured, a police news release says.

Two males were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, the other in unstable condition.

One person was arrested.

Part of Flora Avenue is taped off as police respond to a serious incident early Monday morning. (Jillian Taylor/CBC )

Police knocked on doors in the area Monday morning.

They taped off a large area near Niji Makhwa School, including the front of the school and the intersection of Flora and Powers Street.

Police tape bars people from the intersection of Flora Avenue and Powers Street Monday morning. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

Discarded medical equipment and three bicycles lay on the ground at the intersection, within the police tape.

Police tape blocks off Niji Makhwa School after a serious incident at Flora Avenue and Powers Street. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC) Police remain at Flora Avenue and Powers Street just before 8 a.m. Monday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Police ask people to avoid the area.

Chantal Allard lives a few doors down from the scene.

Chantal Allard lives just a few houses away from where the injuries happened. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

She was woken up at around 4 a.m. to the sound of someone banging on her door. It turned out to be police.

She hadn't seen anything because she'd been asleep, she said.

There have been more altercations on Allard's street lately, she said. She believes tensions could be rising because people are cooped up and isolated because of COVID-19.

"I think there's a lot of anxiety. People are lashing out for sure," she said.

"I'm pretty sad. It shouldn't happen. We should be treating each other better."