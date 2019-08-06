2nd person charged in Flora Avenue homicide was on statutory release at time of stabbing

A 25-year-old man now charged with second-degree murder had been out of jail for less than two weeks when Jessie Robert David Catterson was stabbed to death on Winnipeg's Flora Avenue in May.

Matthias Tyler Sexton, 25, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the May 21 homicide, Winnipeg police said Tuesday.

He is the second person charged in connection with the killing — Winnipeg's 16th homicide of 2019. Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on June 26.

Sexton, who was serving a two-year sentence for robbery, was released from jail on May 9 on statutory release, which is required after two-thirds of a sentence has been served.

According to Winnipeg Crime Stoppers, Sexton breached his release conditions a week after getting out. A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say they believe the three men knew each other and got into a dispute, which escalated into the fatal stabbing.

Matthias Sexton, 25, is the second person charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 21, 2019, homicide of Jessie Catterson. (Winnipeg Crime Stoppers)

Catterson was found injured from a stabbing on Flora Avenue near Andrews Street on the night of May 21. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

There have now been 25 homicides in Winnipeg so far this year.