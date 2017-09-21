Former interim NDP leader Flor Marcelino won't run for re-election

A former interim leader with Manitoba's New Democratic Party will not run for re-election.

Flor Marcelino revealed on Monday she will end her tenure as a Member of the Legislative Assembly after 12 years.

She made her announcement on the last day of the spring sitting of the legislature. There is widespread speculation that an election will be held this fall.

In 2007, Marcelino became the first woman of colour to be elected as an MLA in the province.

She served as interim leader following the defeat of the NDP government in 2016 and the resignation of Greg Selinger as party leader.

While in government, she served as Minister of Multiculturalism and Literacy, as well as the Minister of Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

Marcelino is the fourth veteran MLA from the NDP who has decided not to run in the next election. James Allum, Rob Altemeyer, and Andrew Swan previously announced their intention to leave.

There was a sign of division in the NDP ranks as Marcelino gave her farewell speech in the chamber.

Saran mistakenly accused: Marcelino

Marcelino defended Mohinder Saran, who was kicked out of the NDP caucus in 2017 over an accusation he sexually harassed a subordinate.

Saran, who now sits as an Independent, denied the accusation. Marcelino told the legislature Saran was treated wrongly.

"I was deeply touched when my colleague was mistakenly accused of something he did not do," Marcelino said.

"I believe in due time my friend will be vindicated."

Marcelino, who was born in the Philippines, moved to Winnipeg with her family in 1982, according to the NDP website.

She was a small business owner and editor of The Philippine Times before entering politics.