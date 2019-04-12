Never send to know for whom the horn blows, it won't blow for thee.

The Red River Floodway is expected to be put into operation in the coming days but residents living near the control structure will not be hearing the familiar sound of the horn blowing beforehand.

The river ice upstream of the Floodway Inlet has released earlier than expected and is now flowing freely. Initial operation of the Floodway is anticipated for this weekend.

In the past, a horn would be sounded 30 minutes prior to closing the floodway gates on the Red River, which diverts water into the floodway, but in May 2017 guidelines surrounding use of the horn during floodway operations were changed.

The horn was not used last year because the floodway was not used, the province said.

The control structure will go into operation once ice on the river has cleared, and municipal officials have been notified the province said.

"Ice conditions along the Red River upstream [south] of the Floodway Inlet are clearing and it is anticipated that the Floodway will be operated within the next couple of days as river levels continue to rise," a provincial spokesperson said in an email Friday.

"The Floodway will remain open depending on the impact of recent precipitation in North Dakota and future precipitation which could prolong its use."

Courchaine Road from Turnbull Drive to St Mary's Road closed on Friday at noon to allow for floodway operations, and is expected to remain closed until May 24.

The floodway is expected to be in use for about 5-6 weeks, depending on conditions, the province said.

Maximum floodway flow is projected to be 32,000 cubic feet per second.

Flood information can be found on the province's website.