Evacuation order rises to 5 homes as floodwaters rise near St. Jean Baptiste, Man.

More families are being forced from their homes near St. Jean Baptiste, Man., as rising floodwater advances in the area.

So far, five houses have been ordered evacuated in the Rural Municipality of Montcalm, says Jean Barnabe, emergency co-ordinator for the municipality.

The municipality declared a state of emergency as water from Red and Roseau rivers is about to cover Provincial Road 246, east of St. Jean Baptiste, about 70 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Shortly after noon Tuesday, Barnabe said, the municipality was considering one more house for evacuation. A total of 15 people have been forced out so far.

"People are getting ready to move out as we speak," he said. "We're definitely going to be losing [road] 246 sometime this afternoon, probably, or this evening at the latest."

Two families in the area were told to evacuate their homes over the weekend. At that time, Barnabe said eight other families could soon lose road access to their properties.

The families are able to access assistance for accommodations and other needs because the evacuation was mandatory, he added.

The municipality had previously built up temporary berms alongside road 246 to buy some time before floodwater reaches it. Without it, Barnabe guessed the water would have already covered the road by Tuesday morning.

"The way it's going to come over, it's going to wash out the roads. It won't just be water on the roads — it'll be washed out," he said. "And that will have to be fixed once the water comes down."

Barnabe is expecting the water to crest in his area around Friday or Saturday. He said they're preparing for the water to remain for "an extended period," estimating approximately one week.

A spokesperson for the province said the crest of the Red River is expected to arrive at Emerson and Letellier on Wednesday or Thursday, and in Morris between Friday and Sunday.

"At this time, the Red River is anticipated to peak below 2011 magnitude levels," he wrote in an email.

"In the north, the Saskatchewan and Carrot rivers are flowing. Most ice has dissipated."