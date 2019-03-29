123 Winnipeg properties at risk of river flooding, may require dikes

In the wake of the province's latest flood forecast, the City of Winnipeg has identified 123 properties that could be at risk and require the protection of sandbag dikes.

The city is delivering notices to the owners of the affected properties and will be surveying to determine the location of potential dikes, it said in a news release on Friday.

Further instructions will be provided to those property owners who are required to build a dike. If a property owner has not heard from the City and believes their property is at risk of river flooding, they can contact 311.

Provincial flood forecasters continue to predict flood levels within the Red River Valley at or "marginally above" 2009 levels.

City crews prepared sandbags as water crept closer to properties on Cloutier Drive in Winnipeg in 2017. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Slightly lower levels are expected inside the city of Winnipeg with the use of the floodway. The province is forecasting levels at the James Avenue pumping station could reach 20.5 feet. The peak was 22.5 feet in 2009.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the river level at the James gauge was 0.74 feet. Up-to-date levels are available online at City of Winnipeg – River Levels and updated in real time every 10 minutes.

The city is not putting a call for volunteers to assist property owners with sandbagging efforts at this time, it said.

City crews are continually reviewing flood protection measures and activities, which includes monitoring river levels, making preparations for temporary and permanent pumping, closing river gates, sealing manholes and filling sandbags, the news release stated.

Basement flooding

Property owners should also be alert to other types of flooding, including basement, overland, and snowmelt, the city said.

Sandbags can be picked up by Winnipeg residents who need to protect their properties against overland flooding.

They are available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at:

1220 Pacific Ave.

1539 Waverley St.

960 Thomas Ave.

Springtime thaws also increase the risk of basement flooding across the city, when river levels rise because the sewer system must rely heavily on pumping stations rather than gravity to carry the water runoff.

Homeowners are reminded to take the following steps to protect their homes and property: