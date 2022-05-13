20-50 mm of rain forecast for already flooded southern Manitoba over five days
More rain on the way as Parkland region experiences flash flooding
The provincial government is monitoring a weather system that could bring between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain to southern Manitoba over the next five days.
Depending on the amount, location and intensity of the rainfall, the rain may contribute to already high water levels in some areas of the province, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said in a flood bulletin on Monday.
This comes as severe flooding in western Manitoba has forced the closure of a number of bridges, leaving some communities with no way in or out.
On Monday, the province issued an overland flood warning for the Parkland region as a result of recent rainfall combined with snowmelt from higher elevations.
It's caused significant runoff that has overwhelmed creeks, rivers and drains and caused flash flooding and significant damage.
The province says its top priority is restoring vehicle access on critical highways and provincial roads in the area.
Sandbags, super sandbags and Tiger Dams have been provided to many communities including the Rural Municipality of Lakeshore, RM of McCreary, municipality of Ethelbert and municipality of Clanwilliam-Erikson, the province said.
As of Monday, 33 municipalities have declared local states of emergency, up by three since Saturday. That doesn't include First Nations.
WATCH | Politicians tour flooded municipalities:
A number of politicians, including Premier Heather Stefanson, Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk and Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew, did a helicopter-tour of flood-affected communities on Sunday.
Piwniuk said the province is looking at how to improve flood mitigation infrastructure for communities that have been hit hard by rising waters.
"We're looking at … opportunities to look at new investments when it comes to flood mitigation, and that's what we're going to be looking at and assessing during these flood times," he said.
