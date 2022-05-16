Floodwaters wash out roads, cut off communities in Manitoba's Parkland area

Severe flooding in western Manitoba has blown out culverts, collapsed roads and eroded some riverbanks so much that a number of bridges have been closed, leaving some communities with no way in or out.

"We're in a bad predicament out here," said Fred Boucher, who lives in Mafeking, in west-central Manitoba. "Pretty well everybody around the surrounding areas are all affected by this. All these communities are suffering."

Multiple snowstorms through winter left the area covered in deep snow that only recently started to melt in a torrent exacerbated by heavy rains over the past couple of weeks.

The raging water running down from the Porcupine Hills has carved into nearly everything in its way.

"The river, it's coming down [and] making its own channels, taking trees and everything," said Boucher, 66, who lives in Mafeking, a community of about 100 people around 420 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on Highway 10 in the rural municipality of Mountain.

A dock has been repurposed as a bridge to get across a washed out section of Red Deer Lake Road. (Felicia Chamberlain/Facebook)

No homes in Mafeking are threatened, but no one can get in or out of the community because the water has eroded the embankments at both ends of the bridges south and north of town.

"As of right now, no one is even allowed to walk across," said Boucher, who once worked for Manitoba Highways and is now retired.

The only other way out, to the west on Highway 77, is closed because water is covering the road in about nine places, he said.

"It's not a good situation if you're an elder in this town right now," Boucher said. "We'd probably have to dial 911 and we'd probably have to get someone out of here by chopper. That would be the only way."

A contractor started working Sunday night to push some rock under the north bridge to shore it up, but there is no indication when that might be reopened.

No work has started to the south, which is the main route people take to get to Swan River, the largest nearby town.

"Most of us, our doctors and dentists, everything is in Swan," which is typically a 40-minute drive, Boucher said. If the north bridge becomes the only way out, that drive becomes a nine-hour detour going north and east and then south through the Interlake before coming back west.

Mafeking has one grocery store and its supplies are starting to run out, because everybody is shopping there and there's nothing coming in, Boucher said.

Christopher Kematch, who also lives in Mafeking and has been keeping residents informed by making regular treks to the bridges to get updates, said he has been told it could be another 14-20 days before the north bridge is opened.

"We're hoping it will be sooner, but it's really hard to say," he said.

He's concerned the community could also lose its power.

"They tell us that they're going to shut off our hydro because in Bellsite [just south of Mafeking] there's hydro poles hanging down. They're almost at the point where they're going to collapse."

It's hard to believe the flooding after last year, when it was so dry and the rivers were so low that it was possible to walk across in shoes and not get wet, said Kematch, 53.

"Oh, boy, I never seen anything like this. This rain has really taken a toll all of a sudden," he said.

"But we all keep in touch and try to keep a positive mind, not to talk negative, just to keep a positive mind that we're going to pull through this."