Flooding forces Manitoba highway closures

Sections of two Manitoba highways north of Winnipeg were closed as of Saturday afternoon due to rising river levels.

The closures are due to flooding and water over the roads, according to an online report from Manitoba 511, which provides information about roads for travellers.

Highway 204 is now closed from the Red River Bridge in Selkirk to half a kilometre east of Highway 212.

Highway 212 is also closed for one kilometre north of Highway 204 in East Selkirk.

Massive ice jams caused the Red River to spill its banks in the Rural Municipality of St. Andrews on Wednesday.

The Manitoba government lifted the Red River flood gates Friday evening, as ice started moving near the floodway inlet.