Winnipeg's river walk is going under water … again

The oft-flooded river walk in Winnipeg is expected to be submerged once again.

Levels on the Red River, and the Assiniboine near The Forks, are rising because of recent heavy rains, Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said in an advisory issued Friday.

In the next four to five days, water is expected to cover the river walk at The Forks as a result.

An analysis in 2016 revealed the river walk has been submerged nearly one-third of the summers since it was built more than two decades ago. Between June and September in 2016, the path was shut down 56 out of 122 days.

Due to recent rains, the Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg is expected to peak around three metres (10 to 12 feet) between July 21 and 23. It is currently at 2.1 metres (6.9 feet).

Analysis of local rainfall amounts and other information from American forecasts suggest levels within the Red River Valley, from Emerson to Ste. Agathe, will rise by approximately 13 feet, depending on local flows and rainfall.

These levels will be below the banks at all locations within the valley, so no flooding is expected in any communities.