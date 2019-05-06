Timely inspections when flood waters rise, Manitoba government promises municipalities

The next time that flooding overwhelms the banks of rivers and creeks, the Manitoba government says its municipalities will be better prepared.

With the receding Assiniboine River as his backdrop, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced on Monday morning the province would make it easier for municipalities to receive help from the disaster financial assistance program, in cases when forecasted floods are as devastating as predicted.

"Nobody focuses on flooding until it happens," he said. "It's probably the least sexy spending we do as government."

"What we have to do is we have got to get the information out."

Schuler promised more training to help municipal administrators understand what qualifies for a claim and what does not.

Municipalities will be able to check the status of their claims online, and submit their funding request digitally.

By conducting the process online, the province would be alerted to issues, and can dispatch inspectors, sooner, Schuler said.

Months to inspect

A department official explained it sometimes takes months for an official to arrive to assess the damage. He said that more inspectors may be hired.

"I've heard a lot of complaints as minister that it has taken a long time, that the damage is actually not there anymore," Schuler said. "You really can't see the damage because so much time has passed."

The government offered few specifics on how these improvements would be implemented, saying discussions are ongoing.

Schuler said municipalities can lose its institutional memory on how to handle the aftermath of a flood when council members are voted out and administrators change.

The would clarify the criteria for when a DFA program is established, such as evacuations or cases of severe flooding, but the government would not change the parameters, he said.

The improvements are based on a review the government conducted of the financial program with the help of municipalities.

The disaster financial assistance program is only enacted when the natural disaster meets the criteria for government funding.

A slow melt this spring turned a flood projected to close highways in southern Manitoba into a minimal threat. Schuler said on Monday a significant rain or wind event could change that.