Flood watch issued for southeast Manitoba with heavy rains in the forecast

The province has issued a flood watch for southeastern Manitoba, as some areas are expected to get hit with heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre says a significant weather system is in the forecast that could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to the area starting Friday afternoon.

That could cause localized flooding in the area, the province says.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for that corner of Manitoba, calling for significant rainfalls between 50 to 75 millimetres before tapering off late Friday afternoon or evening.