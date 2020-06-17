Heavy rains could bring flooding to north, southeast Manitoba

Heavy rain could cause overland flooding in some areas of Manitoba this week, according to Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre.

Areas of northern Manitoba within the Saskatchewan River and Churchill River watersheds are expect to receive between 50 to 70 millimetres of rain over the next three days, which could cause overland flooding and flooding of small creeks, says a press release from the province.

The Whiteshell lakes area and southeast Manitoba could also see between 20 to 60 mm of rain in the same time period, which could cause overland flooding in those areas as well.

Water levels are already high in these areas and the province has issued a flood watch advisory as a result, effective Wednesday afternoon. The advisory ends Monday, June 22.

Last week, the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn declared a state of local emergency after torrential rain led to overland flooding and a swollen Rat River.

A total of 93 homes in southeastern Manitoba were put under a precautionary evacuation order as a result.

Earlier this week, the RM of De Salaberry also declared a state of local emergency, concerning risks of flooding along the Rat River and Joubert Creek.