Flood watch, high water advisory issued for southwestern, western, central parts of Manitoba

The province has issued a flood watch and high water advisory for parts of southern Manitoba.

A weather system could bring down between 75 and 100 millimetres of rain in the southwestern, western and central regions of the province in the next three to four days, starting this afternoon.

Meanwhile, areas in southwestern Manitoba, including Virden and Brandon, could get up to 175 millimetres of rain, the province said in a news release on Sunday.

The forecasted rain system could also cause overland flooding of low-lying areas and small streams and creeks. But most major rivers, including the Assiniboine and the Souris, are expected to remain within their banks in most areas, the release said.

People who own property in the affected areas are advised to take precautions, as water levels could rise quickly and significantly in those regions.