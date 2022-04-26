Flood warning issued for Assiniboine River in western Manitoba

The province is warning of possible flooding along the Assiniboine River in western Manitoba.

A flood warning has been issued for the Assiniboine from St. Lazare to Griswold, west of Brandon, the province said in a Tuesday news release.

The Shellmouth Dam is being operated to reduce the risk of flooding downstream.

The Red, Souris, Pembina and Roseau river basins have received an average of 60 millimetres of precipitation since Friday, the release says.

As of Tuesday, water levels for most tributaries in the Red River basin have peaked and are holding steady or slowly declining after two days of rapid increases, according to the province.

An overland flood warning is still in effect for parts of southern Manitoba, as announced last Saturday .

A high water advisory was also issued Sunday for the Whiteshell lakes area, as levels on most lakes are still rising because of this weekend's rain and snow melt.

People are reminded to stay off waterways, including creeks, streams, rivers and the floodway, since high flows, debris and cold temperatures all present a significant safety risk, the province says.