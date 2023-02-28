Low-to-moderate flood risk for most Manitoba waterways this spring

Spring may feel far off, but the government of Manitoba is making plans to address any potential seasonal flooding that could occur after a difficult flood season last year.

The province's Hydrologic Forecast Centre released its first flood outlook for the season on Tuesday and is predicting moderate flows along the Assiniboine and Red rivers, and in the Interlake region along the Fisher and Icelandic rivers.

The risk of spring flooding is low along several other rivers including the Souris, Roseau, Rat and Pembina, a news release from the province says.

There is also a low risk of flooding for most other Manitoba basins including the Saskatchewan River, Whiteshell lakes area and throughout northern Manitoba.

Water levels are expected to remain below community flood protection levels, the province says.

Most Manitoba lakes, including Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba, are projected to remain within operating ranges this spring.

However, Dauphin Lake and Lake St. Martin, are forecast to see so much runoff that they exceed their ranges.

The current outlook is dependent on future weather conditions, including the amount of snow still to come, the speed at which it all eventually melts and the amount of rain that follows, the release says.

To reduce ice jam-related flooding, crews are currently cutting and breaking ice along the Red and Icelandic rivers.

That work is currently underway on the Red River north of Winnipeg and expected to be completed by March 14. It will start on the Icelandic River on March 17.

Crews will not conduct ice cutting or breaking on the Assiniboine River, along the Portage Diversion, due to a lower risk of ice-jam related flooding, the province says.

The province says it expects to operate the Red River Floodway under unfavourable future weather conditions to reduce water levels within Winnipeg.

It will also likely operate the Portage Diversion to prevent ice jamming on the Assiniboine River.

The next flood outlook is anticipated to be released in late March.