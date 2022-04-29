Red River flood could be worst since 1997, flood forecasters say

The spring flood on the Red River is now expected to approach the volume of the 2009 flood, which was the highest since the 1997 flood of the century, provincial hydrologists say.

Provincial hydrologist Fisaha Unduche forecasts the Red River will crest around May 10 at a volume slightly below that of the 2009 flood, which closed down Highway 75 for weeks and required the evacuation of some rural properties.

Under favourable conditions, this spring's crest will be somewhere between the volume of the 2011 and 2009 floods. Under a worst-case scenario, the flood could be even higher than 2009.

Four large precipitation systems have moved through the province in April and forecasters are monitoring another major system expected to hit the region this weekend, bringing 30 to 80 millimetres of rain in southern Manitoba.

More from CBC Manitoba:

