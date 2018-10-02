'He might offend:' Investigator examining province's acquisition of flood-fighting gear may expose wrongdoings

The provincial government is reviewing the way the province fights floods after a scandal arose over the untendered purchase of $5 million worth of inflatable dams.

The study will explore the government's conduct since 2008, which has been the subject of an ombudsman investigation that suggests the province lacked justification to buy the Tiger Dams.

The province has appointed Umendra Mital, a deputy minister in the former Department of Natural Resources, as its independent adviser. He has extensive experience in government and engineering, the province said.

A news release specified the review would examine the acquisition of flood-fighting equipment and security services — two controversies that dogged the former NDP government — but Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler refused to link the review to these disputes or say the study is politically motivated.

He acknowledged the government's role in flood-fighting has generated a lot of headlines.

"We're going to have [Mital] look into the past, what was done, and come forward with recommendations on the way we should procure product when we get into an emergency situation," Schuler said.

Report may offend: Schuler

He said Mital "might offend a few people by some of his research."

Asked to clarify, Schuler said the investigator won't be afraid to share his findings, and "might even give a critique on government on the way we've done things in the past."

Mital has been asked to conduct an independent audit and review of government decisions and processes through the acquisition and deployment of flood-fighting equipment and services. He will also examine security during recent floods and the value for money and effectiveness of the infrastructure purchased.

He will then recommend ways to improve the province's equipment procurement and deployment process.

Outside agencies may be enlisted

Mital's advice may warrant additional investigation by other authorities, provincial officials said.

Manitoba's ombudsman found that civil servants were directed to waive the competitive tendering process for the purchase of Tiger Dams in 2014. The report also found that Steve Ashton, who was then infrastructure and transportation minister, directed staff to recommend the purchase, while senior civil servants expressed concern about the government's plan.

The ombudsman's investigation was launched after a whistleblower alleged Ashton was in a conflict of interest when his department awarded the contract to a company represented in Manitoba by a friend of Ashton.

Instead of accepting bids from multiple contractors or looking at other equipment, the government initially was intent on buying Tiger Dams from a specific company.

Manitoba's Opposition Tories want Premier Greg Selinger to remove Infrastructure and Transportation Minister Steve Ashton from cabinet after a report by the ombudsman said the province "lacked sufficient jurisdiction" to buy $5 million in flood-fighting tubes known as Tiger Dams. 1:48

The former NDP government also was accused of pressuring flood-hit communities to hire one company for security. While in opposition, the Progressive Conservatives said the government pushed a number of communities to hire and stay with the company, despite concerns about poor service and high wages.