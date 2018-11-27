Province calls on feds to ensure 'critically important' flood channels aren't delayed by consultation

The Manitoba government says two outlet channels are urgently needed to prevent flooding in the Interlake region — and it's calling on the federal government to ensure the completion of those channels isn't slowed by consultation and a "complex federal environmental regulatory process."

Premier Brian Pallister says there's no time to waste building the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels, which are supposed to save homes and prevent emergency evacuations during severe flooding events.

"We will not allow the delays of the past to be repeated," Pallister said in a statement. "The costs and consequences of inaction are far too great."

The province has "communicated its grave concerns" about the project being slowed by a "more complex federal environmental regulatory process, including consultations with communities that will not be materially affected by the construction of the outlet," according to a Tuesday news release.

Unnecessary holdups

The additional federal requirements could add years of delays and costs which Pallister described Tuesday as "unacceptable."

"The outlet channels are critically important to ensuring the safety of all Manitobans," the premier said in the province's news release. "With each passing spring, our communities remain vulnerable to further flooding."

The province is still committed to public input, the release said. Officials will complete "efficient" Crown-Indigenous consultation and environmental regulatory processes.

On Friday, the province announced the two engineering firms it selected to work on the $540-million permanent flood mitigation channels built for both lakes.

The project's costs are being shared by the federal and provincial governments, it was announced in June, with Ottawa paying $247.5 million through its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund — a 10-year, $2-billion package aimed at blunting the effect of natural disasters linked to climate change.

Costly flooding

Homes and cottages on Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba were most recently flooded in 2011 and 2014. The worst of those events was in 2011, when Lake Manitoba reached a record-high level, devastating communities and homes and prompting long-term evacuations.

The disaster, which became one of the most widespread flooding events in the province's history, has cost governments hundreds of millions in compensation.

Some flood evacuees were only able to return to their homes in 2017 after living in Winnipeg for years.

The federal and provincial governments are sharing the $540-million cost to build two permanent flood mitigation channels at Lake St. Martin and Lake Manitoba that have been years in the making. 2:32

The province announced plans in 2013 to make a permanent, expanded channel from Lake St. Martin to Lake Winnipeg, and create a new outlet for Lake Manitoba that would flow to Lake St. Martin.

The new Lake Manitoba outlet channel will have a capacity of 7,500 cubic feet per second and the Lake St. Martin outlet will carry approximately 11,500 cfs at capacity.

The project involves building two approximately 23-kilometre-long diversion channels:

The Lake Manitoba outlet channel will run north from Watchorn Bay on Lake Manitoba to Birch Bay on Lake St. Martin.

The Lake St. Martin Outlet Channel will run northeast from Lake St. Martin to Lake Winnipeg south of Willow Point.

It also involves building two bridges and water-control structures, a 24-kilovolt distribution line and adjusting surrounding highway infrastructure.

Construction could start as soon as fall 2019 but no estimated completion date has been announced.