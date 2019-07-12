Float plane crashes into rocks near Little Grand Rapids
Pilot found unconscious and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
A takeoff from a remote northern Manitoba lake ended in disaster for a float plane pilot Thursday.
At 5 p.m., RCMP were alerted to a float plane crashing while trying to take off from Fedirchyk Lake, 12 km south of Little Grand Rapids — a First Nation 264 km northeast of Winnipeg.
Along with paramedics, Little Grand Rapids RCMP took a helicopter to the crash site and found the pilot at 5:45 p.m., unconscious.
The pilot was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"It was fortunate that a helicopter was at the Little Grand Rapids airport assisting Manitoba Sustainable Development with local forest fires," said Sgt. Glen Binda, detachment commander of Little Grand Rapids in a statement.
"Their help was essential in the rescue due to the remote location of the lake."
The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are investigating the crash.
