Float plane crashes into rocks near Little Grand Rapids

A takeoff from a remote northern Manitoba lake ended in disaster for a float plane pilot Thursday.

At 5 p.m., RCMP were alerted to a float plane crashing while trying to take off from Fedirchyk Lake, 12 km south of Little Grand Rapids — a First Nation 264 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Along with paramedics, Little Grand Rapids RCMP took a helicopter to the crash site and found the pilot at 5:45 p.m., unconscious.

The pilot was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP and the Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which happened on Fedirchyk Lake, 12km south of Little Grand Rapids. (Little Grand Rapids RCMP)

"It was fortunate that a helicopter was at the Little Grand Rapids airport assisting Manitoba Sustainable Development with local forest fires," said Sgt. Glen Binda, detachment commander of Little Grand Rapids in a statement.

"Their help was essential in the rescue due to the remote location of the lake."

The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are investigating the crash.

