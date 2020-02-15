Flin Flon RCMP seek public's help finding 16-year-old wanted on Canada-wide warrant

RCMP in Flin Flon are seeking the public's help to find a teenager wanted on a nation-wide warrant.

Xander Tardiff, a 16-year-old from Flin Flon, is wanted for escaping lawful custody, but also has two other warrants for multiple charges, including robbery and assault with a weapon, RCMP say.

There have two recent incidents where Tardiff entered residences and threatened the people living there with a weapon, according to police.

RCMP consider the boy armed and dangerous.

Police believe Tardiff may still be in the Flin Flon, Creighton, Sask., or Denare Beach, Sask., area.

RCMP are warning anyone who sees him to stay away. Anyone with information to Tardiff's whereabouts are asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888.