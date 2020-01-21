2 men charged with attempted murder after shootings in Flin Flon

Two men are charged with attempted murder after shootings in the northern Manitoba city of Flin Flon.

Police were called to a home on First Avenue around 3 a.m. on Jan. 17 about shots being fired. Shortly after, they received a report that two men — age 52 and 24 — showed up at the local hospital with gunshot wounds.

The following day, RCMP arrested and charged two other 24-year-old men, one from Flin Flon and the other from Denare Beach, Sask.

Both are charged with attempted murder with a firearm as well as four counts of failing to comply with prior court conditions.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing but they are not looking for any more suspects.

Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.