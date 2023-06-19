RCMP arrest, charge 2nd man with attempted murder in Flin Flon shooting

Mounties have arrested and charged a second man with attempted murder in connection to the shooting of two people in Flin Flon, Man., last month.

The shooting happened May 4 in the community about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and sent a 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man to hospital, RCMP previously said.

The 23-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries by officers responding to a report of shots fired at a home on Ross Street in Flin Flon. She was rushed to hospital and airlifted to Winnipeg for treatment.

The 28-year-old man left the scene before police arrived and went to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties previously said they do not believe the shooting was random,

Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Flin Flon on May 6.

On Monday, RCMP said they had arrested a second man from Winnipeg in connection with the shooting, according to a news release.

The 28-year-old man was arrested June 14 and has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and numerous weapons charges.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.