2 men in hospital after shooting in Flin Flon

RCMP say two men are in hospital after a shooting in Flin Flon.

Police were called to a home on First Avenue in the northern Manitoba city at about 3 a.m. Friday with reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Shortly after the call, Mounties were told two men had arrived at the local hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men, ages 52 and 24, remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP are continuing to investigate, along with the major crimes unit.

Flin Flon is 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.