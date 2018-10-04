Flin Flon RCMP seize 12 firearms, kilos of cannabis and infused products

RCMP in Flin Flon seized a dozen firearms and several kilograms of cannabis and cannabis infused products during a raid last week.

Police executed a search warrant at a house on Princess Boulevard on Sept. 26. They found more than three kilograms of marijuana, as well as more than three kilograms of edibles and more than three kilograms of cannabis-infused jam.

They also seized a large sum of Canadian money.

RCMP arrested a 36-year-old man and charged him with a number of drug and weapons-related offences, including trafficking in a controlled substance amd possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A 55-year-old man from Creighton, Sask. was also arrested on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance. He has been released on a promise to appear in court Dec. 12.