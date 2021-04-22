Man charged with threatening officers at Flin Flon police station, RCMP say

A man was Tasered and arrested after he allegedly threatened two Flin Flon RCMP officers at their detachment station Monday night.

Officers heard what sounded like someone trying to punch through the locked front door around 11:45 p.m. on April 19, RCMP said in a news release.

An officer went to the front window and looked outside but didn't see anyone. The officer then opened the employee entrance door at the side of the building and saw a man looking into police vehicles.

When the man heard the door open he "took on an aggressive posture and ran towards the door," RCMP said.

After pulling the door closed before the man could get inside, the two officers went out a different door.

They approached the man, who was still standing near the employee entrance, and he again moved toward the officers "in an aggressive manner," RCMP said. One of the officers fired a Taser, which stopped the man.

He was given first aid and then taken into custody.

The 36-year-old man from The Pas was charged with assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He also had a warrant for his arrest for violating probation orders.

More from CBC Manitoba: