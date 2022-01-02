Suspect in shooting, Flin Flon homicide arrested, Manitoba RCMP say

RCMP say a man wanted in connection with a Saskatchewan shooting and a New Year's Day homicide in Flin Flon, Man., has been taken into custody.

Police had been looking for 18-year-old Xander Tardiff, who RCMP said was considered armed and dangerous, since early Saturday morning.

A number of Mounties searched the Aspen Grove area of Flin Flon, a town along the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border, about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, on Saturday.

Police said Tardiff was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in Creighton, Sask., and a homicide that occurred in Flin Flon early Sautrday morning.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Mounties said their search failed to locate him.

RCMP said in a news release just after midnight Sunday that Tardiff had been arrested.

Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.