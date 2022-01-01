Homicide, shooting suspect may be in northern Manitoba or Saskatchewan: RCMP

A man wanted in connection with a Saskatchewan shooting and an early morning homicide in Flin Flon, Man. is at large, warns the RCMP.

Police say 18-year-old Xander Tardiff is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release issued early Saturday morning.

Tardiff, who is from Flin Flon, is six feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may be in Flin Flon, Creighton or Denare Beach, Sask.

Officers say anyone who sees Xardiff should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

