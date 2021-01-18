Flin Flon man arrested after robbing bank, threatening employees with bomb

A Flin Flon man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a bank in the northern Manitoba city and claimed to have a bomb, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police were called to a bank on Main Street at about 1:10 p.m. on Thursday where employees said a man demanded cash and claimed to have a bomb in his bag and a gun, the release says.

The man took off with cash, but left the bag behind.

A number of RCMP officers inspected the bag and determined there was no explosive device inside.

After speaking with witnesses and getting a description of the robber, one of the Mounties recognized him because she had spoken with him an hour before the incident.

On Friday at about 10:15 am, Creighton RCMP arrested the 44-year-old man at a home in Denare Beach, Sask.

A Flin Flon man was charged with robbery and uttering threats and taken into custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: