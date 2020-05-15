Flin Flon Mountie charged with assault after 15-year-old girl hurt during arrest

An RCMP officer is accused of assault in the case of a 15-year-old girl who was hurt during an arrest, Manitoba's police watchdog said in a release Friday.

Officers were called to a home in Flin Flon, Man., 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, in October and arrested the girl.

The RCMP told the Independent Investigation Unit the officers believed it was necessary to use force.

The girl was taken to the Flin Flon Hospital where she was assessed and released back into police custody.

The IIU, which looks into serious incidents involving police in the province, investigated the incident. Civilian director Zane Tessler authorized an assault charge after determining there are reasonable grounds to believe a crime occurred.

RCMP Const. David Mitchel Eardley was charged on April 20. He will appear in provincial court in Flin Flon on July 14.

The RCMP declined to comment because the matter is before the courts.