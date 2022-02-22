Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·New

3 charged with attempted murder in Flin Flon: RCMP

Three men have been charged with attempted murder following a fight in a Flin Flon apartment building.

RCMP continue to investigate as man battles life-threatening injuries at the hospital

Joanne Roberts · CBC News ·
Flin Flon RCMP arrested and charged three suspects with attempted murder on Feb. 19. (CBC)

Three men have been charged with attempted murder following a fight in a Flin Flon apartment building.

Flin Flon RCMP got a report of people fighting in an apartment on Aspen Grove in the northwestern Manitoba city just after midnight on Saturday, police said in a Tuesday news release.

An investigation has determined that several people forced their way into the residence which led to a confrontation.

When RCMP arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital. Two women, ages 18 and 51, were treated for injuries on the scene.

RCMP officers found and arrested three men — ages 23, 24 and 26 — in another apartment in the building. Officers also found and seized weapons, including a machete.

The three men were charged with attempted murder and remain in custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Joanne Roberts

Joanne Roberts is an award-winning Winnipeg filmmaker. She is currently a reporter-in-training with CBC Manitoba’s Pathways program. Find her on social media @reporterjoanne

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    Related Stories

    now