Flin Flon man, 61, charged with sexual assault of minor; police believe there may be more victims

A 61-year-old Flin Flon man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy last November, and police say they believe there are other victims.

The teen told police he agreed to meet with the man, who was posing as a high school student on Snapchat, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

When they met up, the man sexually assaulted the youth, police allege.

The alleged assault was reported to police in November 2019, and a lengthy investigation began that included the RCMP internet child exploitation team, the news release says. Police gathered enough information from social media platforms to arrest the 61-year-old man last Thursday, RCMP say.

At that time, police also became aware of another alleged victim, a teenage boy under the age of 16.

RCMP now believe there could be even more victims and say the suspect operated on several online platforms.