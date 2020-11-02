Flin Flon man, 61, charged with sexual assault of minor; police believe there may be more victims
16-year-old told police the man had posed as a high school student on Snapchat, Manitoba RCMP say
A 61-year-old Flin Flon man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy last November, and police say they believe there are other victims.
The teen told police he agreed to meet with the man, who was posing as a high school student on Snapchat, RCMP said in a Monday news release.
When they met up, the man sexually assaulted the youth, police allege.
The alleged assault was reported to police in November 2019, and a lengthy investigation began that included the RCMP internet child exploitation team, the news release says. Police gathered enough information from social media platforms to arrest the 61-year-old man last Thursday, RCMP say.
At that time, police also became aware of another alleged victim, a teenage boy under the age of 16.
RCMP now believe there could be even more victims and say the suspect operated on several online platforms.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.