Flin Flon man, 47, missing nearly a month: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in northern Manitoba are asking the public to help find a 47-year-old man who hasn't been seen since mid-June and who they believe may have gone to The Pas.

Marcel "Max" Sewap was reported missing to Flin Flon RCMP on Tuesday, police said in a Thursday news release.

They determined Sewap was last seen on June 15 at the Flin Flon Friendship Centre and has not been heard from since.

He may have gone to The Pas, about 115 kilometres southeast of Flin Flon, police say.

Sewap is five foot seven and 163 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Family and police are very concerned for Sewap's well-being, RCMP said.

Anyone with information that could help locate him is asked to call Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1423 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

