Flin Flon man charged with 2nd-degree murder in killing of Saskatchewan man: RCMP

A man from Flin Flon has been charged with second-degree murder after a Saskatchewan man was killed in the Manitoba city, RCMP say.

Mounties say they responded to a report of an injured man on a back lane near Hill Street on Thursday around 6:35 a.m.

They found a 44-year-old man from Denare Beach, who was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, RCMP said in a news release on Friday.

The man's death was determined to be the result of a homicide, the release said.

The same day, Mounties in Creighton — a Saskatchewan town a few kilometres away from Flin Flon — arrested Drew Sewap, 26, in connection with the death. He was taken into custody, the RCMP's release said.

