Flin Flon-area women charged with uttering threats after 'shoot a Indian day' post

Two women have been arrested after Facebook posts suggested "a purge" and "shoot a Indian day."

RCMP say the women, from Flin Flon, Man., and nearby Denare Beach, Sask., face charges of uttering threats and public incitement of hatred.

Charges are pending against a third person, RCMP said Tuesday.

The RCMP "takes these matters very seriously," they said in a tweet.

Police aren't releasing the women's names until the charges are formally entered in court.

More to come.