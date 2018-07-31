Skip to Main Content
Flin Flon-area women charged with uttering threats after 'shoot a Indian day' post
Flin Flon-area women charged with uttering threats after 'shoot a Indian day' post

Two women have been arrested after Facebook posts suggested "a purge" and "shoot a Indian day."
CBC News ·
RCMP have laid charges against 2 women accused of uttering threats after Facebook posts suggesting 'shoot a Indian day.' (RCMP)

Two women have been arrested after Facebook posts suggested "a purge" and "shoot a Indian day." 

RCMP say the women, from Flin Flon, Man., and nearby Denare Beach, Sask., face charges of uttering threats and public incitement of hatred. 

Charges are pending against a third person, RCMP said Tuesday. 

The RCMP "takes these matters very seriously," they said in a tweet. 

Police aren't releasing the women's names until the charges are formally entered in court. 

More to come.

