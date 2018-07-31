New
Flin Flon-area women charged with uttering threats after 'shoot a Indian day' post
Two women have been arrested after Facebook posts suggested "a purge" and "shoot a Indian day."
RCMP say the women, from Flin Flon, Man., and nearby Denare Beach, Sask., face charges of uttering threats and public incitement of hatred.
Charges are pending against a third person, RCMP said Tuesday.
The RCMP "takes these matters very seriously," they said in a tweet.
Police aren't releasing the women's names until the charges are formally entered in court.
More to come.