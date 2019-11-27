RCMP investigating after man's body found in wooded area in Flin Flon, Man.

RCMP are investigating a possible suspicious death after a man's body was found in a wooded area in Flin Flon, Man., Wednesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Mounties received a report of an unresponsive man on Princess Boulevard.

RCMP went to the area and found the body of a dead man.

Mounties in Flin Flon are investigating along with The Pas forensic identification services.