RCMP investigating after man's body found in wooded area in Flin Flon, Man.
RCMP are investigating a possible suspicious death after a man's body was found in a wooded area in Flin Flon, Man., Wednesday morning.
Just before 10:30 a.m. Mounties received a report of an unresponsive man on Princess Boulevard.
RCMP went to the area and found the body of a dead man.
Mounties in Flin Flon are investigating along with The Pas forensic identification services.