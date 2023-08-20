No more evacuee flights from NWT to Winnipeg scheduled for now

No additional flights bringing evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories are scheduled to land in Winnipeg for the time being.

A flight carrying 15 people arrived early Saturday morning and another arrived Saturday night. There are 42 evacuees currently registered at hotels in Winnipeg, a provincial spokesperson said in an email.

There are also evacuees who have chosen to stay with family and friends, the spokesperson said.

Additionally, the break firefighters defending Yellowknife got at the start of the weekend due to rainy weather is expected to end as temperatures are set to climb into the 20s.

Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick told a news conference Saturday night that the "fire's taken a nap" but that it's "going to wake up" as temperatures rise Sunday.

The blaze remained about 15 kilometres away from Yellowknife Saturday and almost all 20,000 residents of the community were evacuated.

The province of Manitoba will "remain in a state of readiness," if more people need assistance, the email from the spokesperson said.