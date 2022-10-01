Manitobans plant trees in memory of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752 victims

Manitobans gathered at Winnipeg's Scurfield Park Saturday to plant trees in memory of the victims of Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS752, which was shot down outside Tehran by Iranian missiles just minutes after take off on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among those who lost their lives that day. Eight of the victims were Winnipeggers, including Forough Khadem, who graduated from the University of Manitoba with a PhD in immunology in 2016.

Khadem was described as a promising young scientist. Her fiancé, Kourosh Doustshenas, attended the tree-planting ceremony with a message for Canadians.

"Don't forget," he said in a Saturday interview. "These people were here, they were part of our community. They were our loved ones, our families."

Kourosh Doustshenas lost his fiancée, Forough Khadem, when Flight PS752 was shot down. He says Canadians must not forget the victims or the pursuit of justice for them. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Iran originally denied destroying the plane. After evidence contradicting that claim accumulated, Iranian officials claimed their military "mistakenly" shot down the passenger jet, blaming "human error."

But families who lost loved ones have called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the case as a possible war crime or crime against humanity.

In May 2021, Ontario's Superior Court of Justice ruled that the shooting down of Flight PS752 was an intentional act of terrorism by Iran. A month later, the Canadian government said in a report that the downing of Flight PS752 was caused by Iran's "recklessness, incompetence, and wanton disregard for human life," and amounted to a violation of international law.

Doustshenas says if Iran can kill Canadians without recourse, he wonders what will stop others from doing the same.

Saturday's event was a way to keep the victims' memories alive, according to Doustshenas, as well as the pursuit of justice for those killed.

"If we don't seek justice, then any Canadian life will be in danger," he said.

The day was a particularly painful one for Doustshenas, who was planning to spend his life with Khadem before she was killed.

"Honestly, I'm having a hard time holding back my tears," he said. "We were looking to have a life together and here I am, planting trees in her memory."

Arian Arianpour, president of Iranian Community of Manitoba, says Saturday's ceremony is only the first phase of the project, which will see a plaza built with memorial plaques and more trees for the victims. On Saturday, 167 trees were planted.

"Next year, we're going to try to have 176 trees in honour of the innocent people who lost their lives on that very tragic day," Arianpour told CBC.

Arian Arianpour, president of Iranian Community of Manitoba, says the trees are living monuments for each of the victims. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

The trees are living monuments to the victims, he said.

"Not only will each tree represent each of the innocent souls that were lost, but many people will use the shade, the fresh air, and the scenery that this project will create.

"I'm very happy about that."