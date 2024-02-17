Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tried to open plane door

People flying from Vancouver to Toronto on Friday had to make a pit stop in Winnipeg after a passenger tried to open the airplane's door.

WestJet flight 710 was diverted to the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, a spokesperson for Winnipeg Airports Authority said.

"Our crew are trained to handle passengers who may pose a safety hazard to themselves or others, as well as in de-escalating many situations to protect everyone onboard," said a WestJet spokesperson in an email to CBC News.

RCMP and emergency medical services met the plane when it landed and took the passenger into their custody, the spokesperson added.

They also noted that it's impossible to open pressurized airplane doors when flying at high altitudes.

WestJet said it scheduled a new flight for passengers on Friday.

