Province opens 11 addictions withdrawal treatment beds in Winnipeg, Brandon

The provincial government has opened 11 new treatment beds in Winnipeg and Brandon who need flexible lengths of treatment to overcome addictions to methamphetamine and opioids.

"People living with an addiction to methamphetamine need access to recovery services like flexible-length withdrawal treatment beds," said Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen in Brandon at the site of a new permanent facility, where construction is underway.

"These new beds will provide appropriate care to patients going through withdrawal from unpredictable drugs like meth, expanding the array of addictions services that are available to Manitobans."

The new beds in Brandon are currently available at a temporary site, Cullen said.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the new beds will provide more access to treatment for people struggling with addiction.

"We are continuously working to improve mental health and addictions services throughout Manitoba," said Friesen.

Beds address gaps in care

Withdrawal management and residential services with more flexible options, including flexible length of stay, were identified as gaps in Manitoba's health-care services in a 2018 report created by a Toronto-based consulting firm.

The beds are the result of a $4.2-million investment to be spread out over four years, a news release from the province said. The money was provided through matching funding under the federal government's emergency treatment fund, the release said.

"These additional flexible-stay beds will improve our ability to provide addictions care closer to home, including for those individuals who may require longer treatment or additional support," said Dr. Jitender Sareen, specialty lead of mental health and addictions for Shared Health.

"This new, evidence-based service will increase the available treatment options for patients, families and providers across Manitoba as we make strides to better align core mental health and addictions services and supports with the needs of our patients."

The Klinic Community Health Centre in Winnipeg and the Community Health and Housing Association in Brandon are providing the service.

"By investing in prevention, treatment and recovery, we are better able to support people with the programs and services they need," said Cullen. "We look forward to announcing more initiatives in the weeks ahead that address addictions and mental health care needs across the province."