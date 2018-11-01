'He loved you': Winnipeg man sentenced in stabbing death of best friend at Main Street hotel

A Winnipeg man will spend the next eight years behind bars in connection with the stabbing death of his best friend at a Main Street hotel last summer.

John Blaine Flett, 50, was found covered in blood and not breathing in the lobby of the Manwin Hotel on the evening of July 16, 2017. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died.

Eric John Guimond, 58, turned himself in to investigators the next day and was charged with second-degree murder.

But Guimond pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Winnipeg courtroom Thursday as part of a deal reached between Crown prosecutors and Guimond's defence that saw them jointly recommend a 10-year sentence.

Police were called to the Manwin Hotel around 10:30 p.m. on July 16, 2017. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

Flett's family members wept in court Thursday as Crown attorney Colin Soul read details of the case.

Court heard Flett and Guimond, who had been friends for 30 years, were both living with their common-law partners in separate suites at the Manwin Hotel at the time of the killing.

Guimond admitted to stabbing Flett six times — including a fatal blow to his heart — after the pair got into an argument over how Guimond had spoken to Flett's partner a few nights earlier.

Flett had been asking Guimond, who court heard was drinking heavily and high on drugs at the time, to apologize to his partner before Guimond stabbed him.

'You took my brother from me'

Flett's sister Angela Young turned to face Guimond while she read an emotional victim impact statement, describing Flett as a "just man" who would help others when he saw something wrong.

"John was my big brother.… He was a gentle giant but wouldn't allow anyone to cross lines or hurt them. He would say something and stand by his words," said Young, who stopped briefly to hold back tears, but kept her eyes on Guimond throughout her statement.

Me and John were best friends and even though I can't take back what I did, I'm very sorry for what I did. - Eric Guimond

"Do you know he left two daughters, a grandson, a godson, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles? Do you know that he loved you and you were his friend and would have — he did — die for you?

"I hope you know you broke my heart. You took my brother from me."

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Chris Martin agreed with the recommended sentence, which was reduced by two years for time Guimond has spent in custody since his arrest.

The sentence, which includes a lifetime weapons ban, means a jury trial set to start in December will not go ahead.

Police investigate at the Manwin Hotel on the night of July 16, 2017. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

In his sentencing, Martin warned Guimond to seek treatment to stop drinking, which he called a trigger for Guimond's aggressive behaviour.

"The real shame is the fact that Mr. Flett was the person who paid the ultimate price for Mr. Guimond's history and Mr. Guimond's inability to stay sober," said Martin.

"I think what's important in the coming years is that you do whatever is necessary to make sure you have the strength and stamina to refuse any future drinks.

"With the loss of Mr. Flett, it seems to me that if you need any further motivation to stay sober, it would be simply to honour his memory for what you have done."

Prior to sentencing, Guimond was given the chance to address Flett's family members.

Standing outside of the defendant's box, wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweat pants, he expressed remorse for the killing.

"Me and John were best friends and even though I can't take back what I did, I'm very sorry for what I did," he said.

"I took everything away from this family and I wish I could turn back that night."