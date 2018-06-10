Fleetwood Mac announces rescheduled concert dates in 5 Canadian cities

Fleetwood Mac will play five Canadian venues in October and November after April dates had to be rescheduled when singer Stevie Nicks got the flu.

All previously held tickets will be honoured and new tickets will be available, the band said on its Facebook page.

The new concert dates are:

Oct. 30 in Quebec City.

Nov. 1 in Toronto.

Nov. 7 in Winnipeg.

Nov. 10 in Calgary.

Nov. 12 in Edmonton.

The band scored huge success with its 1977 album Rumours, which had multiple Top 10 hits, including Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Don't Stop. It won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978.