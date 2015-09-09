Business manager offers city free flashing lights for school zones

The manager of a Winnipeg electrical company has offered to install solar-powered flashing lights on school zone signs to help drivers know when to slow down — at no cost to the city.

"We've travelled quite a bit through Canada and every time we go to different cities, I've always noticed that almost every school zone has flashing amber lights," said Chuck Lewis, general manager of Expert Electric in Winnipeg.

Lewis originally brought this idea forward to the city in 2017, and even built 20 light fixtures in anticipation of the city adopting the idea, but he said the city turned him down.

Now, his idea has found a champion in city Coun. Kevin Klein (Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood), who put forward a motion on the proposal at the city's community committee.

The committee voted to approve the request at a meeting Tuesday night, said Klein. He asked for a report to be completed on the project and presented to the property, planning and development committee this September.

"I want to keep this top of mind" until then, Klein said, adding he would've preferred the lights were installed before students go back to school this fall. "It's a wonderful opportunity for the city."

The motion calls for Lewis to purchase the exact number of lights to cover all school zones in the city. Lewis has offered to maintain the lights, with Expert Electric covering the costs for at least 10 years.

The proposal comes as the city is examining ways to reduce speed limits on certain streets throughout the city.

"Road safety is a growing concern in our community," Klein said in a news release. "Council is studying speed options to reduce the risks. If the intent is truly about safety and not a cash grab as some refer to it, then this is a perfect opportunity to partner with our taxpayers.".

The lights would be set on timers, turning on in the morning when kids are heading to school and turning off in the evening after they go home. Lewis estimates the total cost to him would be about $5,000.

"What's the cost of a life, like, whether it's five grand, 10 grand, 20 grand? One person's life is worth that in a minute," said Lewis.

Even though he thinks he's offering a good deal, Lewis said he's skeptical the city will take him up on his offer.

"A lot a lot of money is made in the school zones giving out tickets," he said. "Once you start putting the flashing beacons, it's going to slow down the ticket intake from revenue, so I just don't see that."