Flair Airlines set to offer Manitobans new flights to warm destinations

Flair Airlines announced a trio of new flights out of Winnipeg Tuesday, offering Manitobans the opportunity to find some warmth starting as early as November.

The airline will offer flights to Cancun, Orlando and Las Vegas out of the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Tuesday's announcement rounded out Flair Airlines' winter schedule, with similar routes announced for many parts of the country.

"We have expanded here significantly in Winnipeg with … new routes to all three of the destinations today," said chief commercial officer Garth Lund said in a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon. "We do see a lot of potential in Winnipeg, this is our very first sun service from the city."

A flight from Winnipeg to Cancun will be available twice weekly starting Nov. 30, according to a news release from the airline. Service from the Manitoba capital to Orlando starts Jan. 22, 2024 and will also be available twice weekly.

Flair Airlines will start flying from Winnipeg to Las Vegas twice weekly starting Feb. 17, 2024.

Vacation packages

CEO Stephen Jones said that Flair's new sun destinations will not come with vacation packages.

"People are able to put together great deals themselves with all of the internet booking options that are there," he said.

"I think we've seen around the world that the whole package tour business model is under a fair bit of pressure. So we just do what we do well, which is connect people to the places and experiences they love."

Lund added he thought Winnipeg was "under served" by existing carriers in regard to the routes available.

This is the first time the discount carrier has offered these direct flights out of Richardson Airport.

"We do think that people are looking for and will like the affordable options we can bring for winter travel," he said.