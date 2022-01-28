5-year-old dies after Simcoe Street house fire

A five-year-old child died after a fire at a house on Simcoe Street that also sent several other children to hospital on Thursday.

The child was taken to hospital in critical condition after firefighters were called to the house, between St. Matthews Avenue and Portage Avenue, just before 6 a.m.

Crews found heavy smoke pouring out of the building when they arrived. By 6:23 a.m., the fire was declared under control.

Multiple people got out of the home before crews arrived, but nine people had to be taken to hospital, including five children, ranging in age from a baby to early teens.

Four adults were taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the other four children were taken to hospital in stable condition. As of Friday, all other victims of the fire had been upgraded to stable condition, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service continue to investigate the cause of the fire, although police said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.