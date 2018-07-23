Coast guard searching for 5 missing boaters on east side of Lake Winnipeg

A family in Poplar River says they are playing the waiting game while the RCMP, coast guard and volunteers are out searching for five missing boaters.

Josephine Hansen said her son Stewart, his girlfriend, Sadie Bergman, and her three nieces, Natasha Wellman, Twyla Bruce and Ashley Batenchuk, left Matheson Island Friday evening and never made it to Poplar River.

"Oh, my sister is a basket case. I'm still hoping for the best, trying not to think the worst," Hansen said on the phone from Poplar River.

Boats, float planes, helicopters and a Hercules aircraft are all involved in the search, RCMP said in a tweet.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcmpmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcmpmb</a> searching for missing boaters. 4 women & 1 man left Pine Dock, MB headed to Poplar River on July 20 @ 7:30pm. They never arrived. The search continues with the use of boats, helicopters, float planes, and a Hercules. —@rcmpmb

Hansen said her nieces have 12 children between the three of them, ranging in age from a few months to 13 years old.

She is staying positive because her son is familiar with Lake Winnipeg and works as a commercial fisherman.

"He's taken some safety courses to be on the lake," she said. "I know he knows the lake. He's worked with his dad for a number of years, putting out buoy markers."

The group was headed to Poplar River for Treaty Days, which started on Wednesday.

Hansen said her brother-in-law Don Mitchell went out to meet the boat around 10:30 p.m. Friday to guide them in to shore through the inner channel.

"They stayed out there until about 2 a.m. and they never showed up," she said. "So then the next day, Don and I went out on the boat ... and we didn't see them, so we returned and called the coast guard."

Hansen said she is in constant contact with the coast guard and a Hercules aircraft and a helicopter are out helping to search.

Volunteers have come in with their boats from neighbouring First Nations to help, she said.

"We've got a lot of volunteers from Berens River, Poplar River, Jackhead, Matheson Island," she said. "There's even some from Grand Rapids."

Poplar River is approximately 350 kilometres north of Winnipeg and only accessible by air or water.